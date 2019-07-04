|
Amy Wright-Butler
Tallahassee, FL - Amy Denise Wright-Butler, 51, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, Monticello, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A customer service representative, Amy was very active in social justice issues and helping others. Amy is survived by her husband, JC Butler, Jr.; children: Zachary and ZaKeshia Holmes, Nyeshia Betsey, Travarius Sr. and Antonio (Keyerra) Wright I; a host of grandchildren; father, Willie Lee Wright; siblings: Daniel "Bernard" and Vanessa Wright and Jamie Brown; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019