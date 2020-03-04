|
Andre Barnett Bouie, formerly of Bainbridge, Georgia passed on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, Bainbridge (Fowlstown), Georgia with interment to follow in Pine Grove Burial Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home's Chapel.
Chandler's Funeral Home, Inc., 7775 Tallahassee Hwy, Attapulgus, Georgia 39815 (229) 465-3828 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020