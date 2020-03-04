Services
Chandler's Funeral Home Inc
7775 Tallahassee Hwy
Attapulgus, GA 39815
(229) 465-3828
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Home Inc
7775 Tallahassee Hwy
Attapulgus, GA 39815
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Bainbridge (Fowlstown), GA
Andre Barnett Bouie Obituary
Andre Barnett Bouie, formerly of Bainbridge, Georgia passed on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, Bainbridge (Fowlstown), Georgia with interment to follow in Pine Grove Burial Cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home's Chapel.

Chandler's Funeral Home, Inc., 7775 Tallahassee Hwy, Attapulgus, Georgia 39815 (229) 465-3828 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
