Andre J. Bruce, Sr.
Tallahassee - Andre Jerome Bruce, Sr., 65, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Viewing will be TODAY from 12 Noon - 6 PM, at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic there will be a private family service.
Left to cherish his memory his wife, Rebecca B. Bruce; two sons, Dominic Bruce, Sr. and Andre Bruce, Jr; one daughter, Shondrea Bruce; one sister, Ina Abdrabu; three grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020