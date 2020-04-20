Resources
Andre J. Bruce Sr.


1955 - 2020
Andre J. Bruce Sr. Obituary
Andre J. Bruce, Sr.

Tallahassee - Andre Jerome Bruce, Sr., 65, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Viewing will be TODAY from 12 Noon - 6 PM, at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic there will be a private family service.

Left to cherish his memory his wife, Rebecca B. Bruce; two sons, Dominic Bruce, Sr. and Andre Bruce, Jr; one daughter, Shondrea Bruce; one sister, Ina Abdrabu; three grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
