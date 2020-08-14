Andrea Todd Lewis Kaji, RN, ANP
Tallahassee - Andrea Todd Lewis Kaji passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida, where she had recently moved from Yardley, Pennsylvania, following the death of her husband, Dr. Vikram Kaji, from COVID-19 in April.
Andrea was born on November 24, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA, at Shadyside Hospital, to Lt. Cmdr John Robert Lewis, Jr, USN, and Barbara Watson Lewis. After her father returned from World War II, he found work with US Steel at Fairless Hills, PA, marking Fairless Hills, PA and then Yardley, PA, as the childhood home for Andrea and her siblings. She graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1964, and later attended both the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York and Ursinus College near Philadelphia, with a strong interest in the fine arts. Many of her female-focused and anatomic creations from that time are still intact, and she maintained an interest in design throughout her life. Most all of her grandchildren, especially Mira, Nicole and Maddelena, have inherited her talents and innate creativity.
She met her husband, Dr. Vikram Kaji, in NY, while he was completing his residency at Brooklyn Cumberland Medical Center. They tied the knot in 1966, and Andrea embraced her husband's Indian culture — visiting Bombay shortly after they were married. She quickly incorporated Indian dress and food into her daily life. The couple bought their first apartment in Yonkers, NY, where they had their first child, Arjun.
They then relocated to 1900 Yardley Road in Yardley, PA, to live closer to Andrea's parents. In Yardley, they expanded their family, giving birth to two more children, Ashwin Lincoln and Naomi. While caring for three small children, Andrea decided to obtain her nursing degree. She graduated as an RN from St. Francis Nursing School in Trenton, New Jersey, in 1974 with high marks. Furthering her certifications, Andrea served as a Nurse Practitioner in her husband's Trenton office.
She was a very hands-on mother, sewing stuffed animals, handmaking Halloween costumes, singing nursery rhymes, driving carpool, and attending school functions and games. She traveled with her children whenever possible and greatly enjoyed scrapbooking details of their vacations, just as her own mother used to. She was probably the only mother in history to use a 'Sam the Sham and Pharaohs' cassette to put her children to bed. Andrea instilled a love of reading in her children and was not afraid to be the goofy or silly mother. There are countless happy memories her children have of growing up, such as dressing her cats in school outfits to cheer at sports games.
Andrea was highly intelligent and a voracious reader with an expansive knowledge of medicine, art, history, and many other disciplines. She had the ability to engage deeply on almost any topic, no matter the audience. In later life, although hampered by physical ailments, she still relished finding a group of people or friends to talk late into the night with.
She was a lifelong animal lover, and there were always dogs and cats in her home. Although her husband was not exactly a fan, he grew to love the various dogs that were a part of their lives for many years. Andrea could not bear to see an animal mistreated, even if it was only on TV.
As time went on, she was beset by many physical and emotional maladies and struggled to adapt over the years to obstacles that would have vanquished others. She was a very strong-willed, independent-minded woman, and she always insisted on maintaining her autonomy, which, at times, was not always easy for her husband and children. With progression of her physical infirmities, she became increasingly frustrated, but was always able to "pull it together" when she had to. Through it all, she was loved by her husband, children and friends, and they would try to do whatever they could to honor her wishes and make her as happy as possible.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Vikram Kaji, to whom she was married for 53 years. They had a tempestuous but committed relationship, and he was devoted to her until his passing, which was heartbreaking for her.
Andrea was a daughter, sister, wife, artist, nurse, raconteur, friend, fashion icon, and a colorful woman, but first and foremost, she was a mother to her children, and they will miss her very much.
She is survived by her children: Naomi Mardesich, NP, of Tallahassee, FL, Lincoln Kaji ARDMS, RVT, of Holland, PA, daughter-in-law Roseann Kaji, Dr. Arjun Kaji of Tallahassee, FL, and wife Diane Kaji, ARNP, sister Lorra Seymour of Berks County, PA, brother John Robert Lewis III of Silver Spring, MD, and grandchildren Mina Kaji, Anna Kaji, Maddelena Kaji, Rohan Kaji, Ajay Kaji, Michael Nimmo, Daniel Nimmo, Casey Wilson (Nimmo), Mira Mardesich, Brennan Mardesich, and Nicole Mardesich. Her beloved dog, Kid, is currently being happily cared for by her son Lincoln.
