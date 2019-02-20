|
Andrew Carroll Welch
Tallahassee - Andrew (Andy) Carroll Welch, A.K.A. Big Red, earned his angel wings on February 7, 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer, he was 48. Andy was born December 13, 1970 in Live Oak, Florida. He moved to Tallahassee to attend FSU where he later met his wife, Stacy. They have two children, Addison and Trent. Andy is survived by his mom, Sandy Ryan; dad and step-mom, Carroll and Sandra Welch; brother, Eric (Monique); step-sister, Stacy (Ralph Boltin); step-sister, Stacey (Brody Herring); in laws, Bill and Suzanne Garvin, as well as many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his stepfather, John Ryan. During his final days, Andy was surrounded by family, friends and the extraordinary staff at Big Bend Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2317 Bannerman Road, Tallahassee, Florida. For more information about Andy please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019