Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Presbyterian Church
2317 Bannerman Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Carroll Welch


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Carroll Welch Obituary
Andrew Carroll Welch

Tallahassee - Andrew (Andy) Carroll Welch, A.K.A. Big Red, earned his angel wings on February 7, 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer, he was 48. Andy was born December 13, 1970 in Live Oak, Florida. He moved to Tallahassee to attend FSU where he later met his wife, Stacy. They have two children, Addison and Trent. Andy is survived by his mom, Sandy Ryan; dad and step-mom, Carroll and Sandra Welch; brother, Eric (Monique); step-sister, Stacy (Ralph Boltin); step-sister, Stacey (Brody Herring); in laws, Bill and Suzanne Garvin, as well as many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his stepfather, John Ryan. During his final days, Andy was surrounded by family, friends and the extraordinary staff at Big Bend Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2317 Bannerman Road, Tallahassee, Florida. For more information about Andy please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.