Andrew Joseph Martin Forsyth
Tallahassee - Andrew Joseph Martin Forsyth, 35, unexpectedly entered into heavenly rest on August 29, 2020. He was born July 26, 1985, in St. Augustine, Florida and moved to Tallahassee with his family in 1990.
Andrew graduated from Godby High School (2004) and Florida State University (2008). He worked for Winn Dixie and Whole Foods; moving back to Tallahassee from Clearwater in June to continue his career at the local Whole Foods where his boss said he was "a beacon of positivity."
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents Hugh and Joyce Forsyth and Albert and Gloria Leach.
Survivors include his parents, John (Skip) and Kathy Forsyth, his sisters Christy Diaz (Jesse), Joanna Forsyth, nephew Gabriel Diaz and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him beyond words.
Andrew enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was dedicated to his work. He was an avid disc golfer, kick baller, and FSU fan. Andrew was a handsome young man with a quiet faith in Jesus Christ, a calm presence, and was a generous gift giver, wonderful brother, beloved uncle, and loving son.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to Life Bridge Church, 300 East Bay Dr., Largo, FL 33770 (lbcpinellas.com
), or the American Heart Association
, 2851 Remington Green Cir., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Please continue to check www.bevisfh.com
for further information.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Forsyth family with their arrangements.