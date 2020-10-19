Andrew Joseph Martin Forsyth
Tallahassee - The memorial service for Andrew Forsyth will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:45 AM at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 North Meridian Road in Tallahassee.
Note that COVID prevention protocols will be followed; including a requirement for guests to remain wearing masks in the sanctuary.
The service will also be live-streamed on the church website; https://faithpcusa.org/worhip/
, then scroll down to the memorial service. Or at https://youtu.be/paMQMKMBciA