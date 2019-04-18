Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Tabernacle MB Church
Tallahassee - Angela Lashelle Armstead, 46, a deli clerk at Publix transitioned Fri. April 12 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 2pm Sat. April 20 at Tabernacle MB Church with burial at East Grove Cemetery in Woodville. Angela will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 19 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Younard Battle, Baliah Battle, Uvon Hayes; God-daughter: Taylor Knight; grandchildren: Madison Battle and Youvi Battle; siblings: Benjamin Armstead, James Armstead, Jr.(Gail), JoAnn Brown (Arthur Lee), Retha Taylor, Lee Etta Armstead, Pearl Jean Armstead, Charlotte Armstead, Shelia Armstead, and Michael Armstead; and host of nieces, nephews, stepchildren, cousins and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
