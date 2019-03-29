Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Angela Escueta
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Rd.
Tallahassee, FL
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Rd.
Tallahassee, FL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
4665 Thomasville Road
Angela Vilar "Angie" Escueta


1939 - 2019
Angela "Angie" Vilar Escueta, 79, worked as a psychiatrist at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN, then at the Apalachee Center of Human Services and retired in 2004 from Florida State Hospital.

She received her medical degree in 1963 from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and completed her specialization in psychiatry from the University of Tennessee in Memphis in 1979. Angie passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Amadeo Escueta. Originally from Lopez, Quezon, Philippines, Angie came to the U.S. in 1971, then moved from Tennessee to Tallahassee in 1987. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she enjoyed the company of special friends in the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Angie was a selfless person and caregiver with a passion to help family, friends, and neighbors without being asked. She loved attending religious activities and events. She was a dedicated member of the Big Bend Filipino-American Association, Inc.

Angie adored her grandchildren, Regina, 16, Allison, 14, and Jacob, 12. Her interests included prayer readings, indoor gardening, crocheting, and health and fitness. She was an ETWN (Eternal World Television Network) enthusiast and was fond of viewing presentations of the Catholic faith.

She leaves behind her children, Joel Escueta (Rachel) of Tennessee, Arthur Escueta of Tennessee, and Theresa Estrera (Woody) of Tallahassee; sister, Estelita Rodelas of the Philippines, whose daughter Mafé R. Brooks (Louis) resides in Tallahassee, in addition to many nieces and nephews in the Philippines.

Rosary prayers will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 4:00p.m.-5:00 p.m. with Visitation from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd. Tallahassee, FL, 32312.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am EST Monday, April 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Road. Burial will be at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Gardens, 700 Timberlane Road. Reception will follow the burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church Reception Hall, 4665 Thomasville Road.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Pancreatic Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longwood, CO 80502. Online donations can be made at https://www.npcf.us.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
