Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church
Woodville Highway
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Jacob Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Heard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Y. Heard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Y. Heard Obituary
Angela Y. Heard

Tallahassee, FL - Angela Dysonia Young Heard, 60, passed on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, Woodville Highway. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. She was a graduate of TCC and had worked at Comcast and at the Quincy Police Dept. as a victim advocate. Cherishing her loive are her son, Demetrik Heard; siblings, Carlos (Tonja), Solomon, Sheldon (Tonya), George (Kathy), Landarrell (Kenya), Arda (Loreal), Cheneil (Nathresa), Damisia, Kareem (Keturah), Rafiel, Jacquelynn, Shirley (Jeff), Deidre, Abbie (Darrell), Ona, Tanya, Mable, Lakista and Katrina and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now