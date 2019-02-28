|
Tallahassee, FL - Angela Dysonia Young Heard, 60, passed on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, Woodville Highway. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. She was a graduate of TCC and had worked at Comcast and at the Quincy Police Dept. as a victim advocate. Cherishing her loive are her son, Demetrik Heard; siblings, Carlos (Tonja), Solomon, Sheldon (Tonya), George (Kathy), Landarrell (Kenya), Arda (Loreal), Cheneil (Nathresa), Damisia, Kareem (Keturah), Rafiel, Jacquelynn, Shirley (Jeff), Deidre, Abbie (Darrell), Ona, Tanya, Mable, Lakista and Katrina and numerous other relatives and friends.
