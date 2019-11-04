Services
Angie Elizabeth Rogers


1955 - 2019
Angie Elizabeth Rogers Obituary
Angie Elizabeth Rogers

Monticello - After a lengthy battle with cancer, Angie Elizabeth Rogers, age 64, was taken to the house of our Lord, on November 2nd, 2019.

Angie was born September 27th, 1955 in Monticello Florida. She attended school in Monticello and graduated with the class of 1973.

She attended the University of Florida, then transferred to FAMU, where Angie received her degree in accounting. She was employed with the FAMU Developmental Research School for 35 years until her retirement. She also was employed with the Jefferson County Kennel Club (JCKC) and Jai-Alai for 30 years.

Angie is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Filus Rogers; mother, Annabelle Griffin Rogers; and father, Fenton F. Rogers.

She is survived by a brother, Scott Rogers of Monticello; sister, Diane Whittle (Wendell) of, Tallahassee; and brother, Fenton "Phil" Rogers Jr., of Tallahassee.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, Florida. The visitation will start at 10:30 with service following at 11:00am.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
