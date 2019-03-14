Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Allen Temple CME Church
Anita B. Donaldson Obituary
Anita B. Donaldson

Tallahassee, FL - Anita Lashay Beverly Donaldson, 41, unexpectedly passed on Sunday, March 10, 2019. A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. SUNDAY at Allen Temple CME Church. Born in Thomasville, Ga, she had been a resident of Monticello and Tallahassee. Anita was a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include: her husband, Kurtis C. Donaldson; children, Kaleb Jones, Kurtis C. Donaldson, Jr., Dayszannier Monroe and Sincere Beverly; father, Reverend Nathaniel Harris, Sr.; siblings, Diane Beverly, Fontella (Duke) Green, Yumico (Demetrius) Colbert, Erica Harris, Reginald (Ruth) Cuyler, Nathaniel Jr., Willie (Shonda), Phillip (Melissa), Travis, Anthony, Delmon (Shekedra) and Erica Harris and Napoleon Beverly; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
