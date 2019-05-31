|
Dr. Anita Lisette Kant Fleet
Tallahassee - Dr. Anita Lisette Kant Fleet passed away peacefully in her room at the Bertrand Health Center at Westminster Oaks Tuesday, May 28, 2019, age 85. Anita was born in Vienna, Austria on September 2, 1933 to Dr. Samuel Kant and Martha Schmetterling (who died when Anita was an infant). Dr. Kant married Anita's mother, Hedwig ("Hedy") Zeilendorf when Anita was four. The Kants immigrated to the U.S. during WWII by way of Bolivia, where Anita spent two years being educated in a convent. They settled in upstate New York, where Anita graduated high school two years early. She received her bachelor's degree in Spanish from the University of Rochester and her Ph.D. in Spanish from Florida State University in 1961. While at FSU, Anita met husband to be, Dr. Irving J. Fleet, the first Tallahassee orthodontist, and they were married at Temple Beth Israel in Portland, Oregon on August 26, 1956. Anita was multi-talented and had many interests. Besides raising her four children and being active in Temple Israel and several other community organizations, Anita started and ran a travel agency and a Spanish training program. She was also an avid tennis player. In her later years living in Westminster Oaks, Anita enjoyed line dancing, choral singing, improvisation, and other social activities.
Anita is survived by Edwin and Phyllis Fleet, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, her four children, Martin (and spouse, Susan), Charles (and spouse, Susan Roth), Philip, and Ann (and spouse, David Morris), and five grandchildren, Jason, Alyson, Indira, Lucy Morris, and Irving Morris. She is preceded in death by her husband, Irving, and parents, Samuel and Hedy Kant.
A service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at Temple Israel with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery (Temple Israel Section; Fourth and Bronough). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 31, 2019