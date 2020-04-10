|
Ann Brockett
Tallahassee - Dorothy Ann Thompson Brockett, adored by so many family and friends, passed away April 1, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Ann was born November 19, 1939 to Les and Kathleen Thompson in Greenville, AL. She grew up in Vidalia, GA, with two siblings, a sister, Jane, and a brother, Don, both deceased. She attended Georgia Southern College and moved to Tallahassee after marrying William James (Jimmy) Brockett in 1961, whom she met while he was at the University of Georgia. The two were married for 26 years and remained friends until Jimmy's death in 2014.
In Tallahassee, Ann was a successful real estate broker for over 40 years. First with Noblin Realty, and then later Coldwell Banker Hartung and Noblin, until she retired in 2011. She served on the Tallahassee Board of Realtors - and many of its committees - from 1971 to 2011. She was also an active member of Bradfordville First Baptist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir.
Ann had endless grace, compassion, strength, and kindness. She was warm, funny, open, and always made those around her feel loved and cared for. She was a shining light to so many and the world is left a little less bright in her absence.
Ann is survived by her children Barry, Jim, his wife Karol, Jon, his husband Jason, and her grandchildren, Marc (Barry's son), Rachel, Kendall, Kathryn, and Will (Jim and Karol's children).
Ann was a breast cancer survivor and while flowers are welcome, the family prefers any donations go to the Sharon Ewing Walker Cancer Fund through the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Foundation at tmh.org/giving (please include Walker Breast Center in the comments section).
A celebration of Ann's life will be held at Bradfordville First Baptist Church as soon as we can all gather together again.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020