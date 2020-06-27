Ann Elizabeth Shipman
1953 - 2020
Ann Elizabeth Shipman

Tallahassee - Ann Elizabeth Shipman died at Centre Pointe Health and Rehab on June 23, 2020. Ann was born in Tallahassee on September 9, 1963, to Calvin and Louise Shipman. She attended local schools and graduated with a degree in Education from Florida State. A highlight of her college years was spending her junior year in Florence, Italy, and she loved to travel for the rest of her life. Ann retired from Centel after a career as a telephone operator. In recent years she was a devoted caregiver to her father.

Ann is survived by her fiancé, Ronald Pla, her sister-in-law, Judy Shipman, her aunt, Elouise Gardner, and many cousins.

Special thanks to the staff of Centre Pointe and Big Bend Hospice for their care, especially during the lockdown.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Bevis Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM a Oakland Cemetery, in Tallahassee, Florida. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Shipman family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
