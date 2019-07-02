|
|
Ann McConnico Curry
Tallahassee - Ann McConnico Curry, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. She was born, Mildred Ann McConnico on August 12, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to Vernon and Fawn McConnico.
Ann graduated from Plant High School in Tampa, Fl. and then went on to Florida State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Ann was a member of the Governors Club, Junior League of Tallahassee, St. Andrew Society and the Panhandle Tiger Bay Club, which all kept her active until her sickness. She has been a member of Faith Presbyterian Church since 1963, and she and her husband, Dr. Calvin Curry took church missions trips to Madagascar and Costa Rica.
Ann was a stay at home mom until her children were older and then went to work for Governor Lawton Chiles and Governor Bob Graham where she was in charge of political appointments.
Ann is survived by her children, Leigh Revell Graves and Allison Revell Green (William), both of Tallahassee, six grandchildren; Lexi Gray Almaguer (Adam), Gracie Graves Hale (Paul), Saxon Gray, Gus Graves, Emily Green, and Caroline Green. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Calvin H. Curry, her daughter, Shelley Elizabeth 'Beth' Revell and her parents, Vernon and Fawn McConnico. In lieu of flowers memorial Contributions can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Meridian Rd. Tallahassee, Fl. 32303.
Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00am at Old Philadelphia Church Cemetery, Quincy Fl.
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Curry family with their arrangements. www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 2, 2019