Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Philadelphia Church Cemetery
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann McConnico Curry


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann McConnico Curry Obituary
Ann McConnico Curry

Tallahassee - Ann McConnico Curry, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. She was born, Mildred Ann McConnico on August 12, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to Vernon and Fawn McConnico.

Ann graduated from Plant High School in Tampa, Fl. and then went on to Florida State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Ann was a member of the Governors Club, Junior League of Tallahassee, St. Andrew Society and the Panhandle Tiger Bay Club, which all kept her active until her sickness. She has been a member of Faith Presbyterian Church since 1963, and she and her husband, Dr. Calvin Curry took church missions trips to Madagascar and Costa Rica.

Ann was a stay at home mom until her children were older and then went to work for Governor Lawton Chiles and Governor Bob Graham where she was in charge of political appointments.

Ann is survived by her children, Leigh Revell Graves and Allison Revell Green (William), both of Tallahassee, six grandchildren; Lexi Gray Almaguer (Adam), Gracie Graves Hale (Paul), Saxon Gray, Gus Graves, Emily Green, and Caroline Green. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Calvin H. Curry, her daughter, Shelley Elizabeth 'Beth' Revell and her parents, Vernon and Fawn McConnico. In lieu of flowers memorial Contributions can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Meridian Rd. Tallahassee, Fl. 32303.

Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00am at Old Philadelphia Church Cemetery, Quincy Fl.

Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Curry family with their arrangements. www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now