Ann Monk Jones
Tallahassee - Ann Monk Jones, 93, a long time resident of Tallahassee, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Annie Lois Baxley was born to Grady and Ruth Baxley in Graceville, Florida, along with her twin brother Grady Loyce Baxley on June 13, 1925. She was raised in Chipley, Florida, and moved to Tallahassee as a young adult. She subsequently began work at Capital City Bank as a head teller and retired as the bank auditor after forty years of service. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Ann felt her family was her greatest accomplishment. She is survived by her daughter - Agatha Monk Cannon (Frank) of Tallahassee, two grandchildren - Christopher Cannon (Lindsay) of Tallahassee and Chad Cannon (Katie) of Tampa, and two great grandchildren - Matthew and Noah Cannon also of Tallahassee. She was preceded in death by her husband - Hugh Jones of Thomasville, her parents, and her siblings - Eulace Baxley, Wallace Baxley, Grady Loyce Baxley, and Martha Jewel Inman.
The family wishes to thank Mary Elizabeth Morgan and Big Bend Hospice for their expert care of Ann during her latter years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice or Immanuel Baptist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Culley's Funeral Home. The visitation will be on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 1:00PM with the service to follow at 2:00PM at Culley's on Riggins Road in Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 31, 2019