Ann W. Pound
Tallahassee - Ann W. Pound of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away at home on January 15, 2020. She was 78. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, to John and Martha Sue (Morton) Woolly, Ann spent her early years in Greenwood, Mississippi, and traveled throughout the country while her father served the Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. After completing service, the family returned to Mississippi. Ann graduated from Leland High School (1959), received her Bachelors in performing piano from Millsaps College (Jackson, MS, 1963), and completed her Masters in music therapy from Florida State University in the late 1970's.
Ann married Clyde V. Gault, Jr., also of Leland, in 1964. The couple had one daughter Alicia. Following the death of her husband, Ann relocated to Tallahassee, Florida, completing her education and eventually remarrying. She worked as a therapist, financial adviser, and later in sales at Dillard's.
The traditional Southern lady, Ann enjoyed reading and traveling. She had exquisite taste and loved socializing with friends and family. She treasured memories of her German Shepherds and cats. Ann was a kind and gentle soul who served others through volunteer work as a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Leland and Methodist Church, and other Tallahassee organizations. She was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Clyde V. Gault, Jr. and Jim Pound. She is survived by her daughter, Alicia Gault Gee (Phil); three grandchildren, Corey Cavin, Megan Gee and Brittany Gee; one great grandson, Isaac Cavin, all of Maud, Oklahoma; one sister, Janis Bunting (Bill) of Madison, Florida; and numerous beloved members of her extended family.
Graveside services and Interment will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Oak Ridge Cemetery (Madison, Florida) under the direction of Burns Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. A memorial and celebration of life will be later this spring.
