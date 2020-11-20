Anna Breland Bailey
Tallahassee - Anna Breland Bailey, went home to be with her Lord, Monday, November 16, 2020.
Born and raised in Marianna, Florida, the youngest of five, fun, spirited and talented children, she was born to Jabe A. Breland M.D. and Betty B Breland. Her father Jabe, referred to her as the Caboose. Graduating from Marianna High School, class of 79; she was also a member of the Marianna High School band. Anna attended Chipola College, prior to marriage. Her heart was centered in Marianna, and at St. Luke's Episcopal Church where she worshiped, singing in the choir from age 9. It is most fitting that she will be laid to rest there. Her career was in Insurance, where she worked for 37 years, with J. Smith Lanier & Co., a Marsh & McClellan Agency, working as Administrative Manager, Accounting Coordinator, Commercial and Personal Lines.
Known for her curly blonde hair, her big smile, and her humor, her music was indeed, her highest and best gift. She was a choir member and soloist, for many years, both at Advent Episcopal, and St. John's Episcopal Church. Devoted to all things church, as an adult, she participated and then engaged in leadership in the Episcopal Cursillo movement for many years, serving as a Rectora for Cursillo weekend #100 in 2002.
Anna was also known for her kindness, her decency, generosity, and her willingness to help others. Her determination to focus on, and finish a task assigned or taken up, was legendary. She was also defined by her loves. Anna loved her family and was always happy to be in the mix of a Breland family gathering. She loved music; her voice, a gift that blessed others from the choir-loft, and in the congregation. She loved her son Jason deeply, passing on to him her love of music. She loved, with all that she possessed, her precious granddaughter, Melicia. And she loved greatly, her husband Brian. We could never talk about Anna and not about her cats. Anna loved cats, the more the merrier, although her husband took pains to avoid for her, the moniker of "crazy old cat lady."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jabe A. Breland, MD and Betty Baker Breland of Marianna, as well as her grandparents, Henry H. Baker and Jane Lee Baker, Panama City, and Loren D. Breland and Gladys D. Breland of Hattiesburg.
She is survived by survived by her husband, Brian Bailey, her son, Jason Perdue of Tallahassee, and her granddaughter, Melicia Perdue of Baltimore. She is also survived by her siblings, Jabe A. Breland (Jeanne) of Tallahassee, Tom L. Breland (Nancy) and Margaret Breland Watkins (Gordon) of Marianna, and Dr. Henry Breland (Nancy) of Panama City, as well as many nieces. nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her service will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral, Tallahassee, on November 30, 2020 at 1pm, with burial at St. Luke's in Marianna following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Anna desired contributions, to either, the music programs of St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral, or St. John's Episcopal Church, Tallahassee, or St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Marianna. For those who desire, contributions can also be made to the Cursillo movement in the Diocese of Florida.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) are assisting the Bailey family with their arrangements.