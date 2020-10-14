Anna Deane Davis Gallagher
Tallahassee - Anna Deane Davis Gallagher, age 85, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home in Tallahassee. She was born October 18, 1934 in Pungo, North Carolina to parents Clyde and Iris Davis.
Anna made Tallahassee her home in 1971 when she and her husband, George became the owners and operators of the Dunkin Donuts store on Monroe Street. Anna loved singing and bringing joy to others and was an avid member of Sweet Adelines for many years. After selling the donut business she became an accomplished Realtor and Broker Associate ending with Coldwell Banker Hartung. Anna was a member of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors for 40 years where she was awarded Emeritus Status by the TBR 2017. Anna served as President of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors 1997, earned Realtor of the year 1991 & 1997, and she helped start and lead the first inaugural Leadership class of TBR 2000. Anna was passionate about the Real Estate industry and serving Tallahassee.
Anna was a member of Rotary Club of Tallahassee (Capital) since 1997. She was a Paul Harris Fellow and was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award 2019.
Anna was a devoted member of the Meridian Woods Church of Christ supporting the congregation and its members any way she could. She even employed her prowess as a Realtor to facilitate the church's move from Call Street to their current location.
Anna was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, Nana, and friend, always knowing somebody wherever she went and in any setting.
She especially loved her role as Nana to her grandchildren. Her most noteworthy food item was her world-famous Rum Balls she made every Christmas for her family. Especially, since she could never quite remember if she had put enough rum into the batter and always decided to add 'just a little more to be sure'.
Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Gallagher (aka Pop Pop), in 2012. She is survived by her sister Thelma Bruce; brothers Clyde, Jr. (Gloria) and Gary (BJ); children Dennis Gallagher, Monty Gallagher (Libby), Mark Gallagher, Dean Gallagher (Pamela), and Joy Blomeley (Jeff); grandchildren Heather Wright (Trevor), Randy Wright Jr, Jacob Gallagher, Dylan Gallagher, Camden Gallagher, Dashiell Gallagher, Macy Blomeley Murrell (Evan) and Josh Blomeley (Lindsey).
A memorial service will be held at Meridian Woods Church of Christ on December 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meridian Woods Church of Christ.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
)