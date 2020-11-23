Anna Deane Davis Gallagher
Tallahassee - Anna Deane Davis Gallagher, age 85, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home in Tallahassee.
Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Gallagher (aka Pop Pop), in 2012. She is survived by her sister Thelma Bruce; brothers Clyde, Jr. (Gloria) and Gary (BJ); children Dennis Gallagher, Monty Gallagher (Libby), Mark Gallagher, Dean Gallagher (Pamela), and Joy Blomeley (Jeff); grandchildren Heather Wright (Trevor), Randy Wright Jr, Jacob Gallagher, Dylan Gallagher, Camden Gallagher, Dashiell Gallagher, Macy Blomeley Murrell (Evan) and Josh Blomeley (Lindsey).
A memorial service will be held at Meridian Woods Church of Christ on December 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meridian Woods Church of Christ.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.
