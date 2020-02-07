|
|
Anna L. Brandt
Friends are invited to join her family for a Memorial Service for Anna L. Brandt, who passed away at age 101 on November 24, 2019. The service will be held at Wildwood Church of Tallahassee, 100 Ox Bottom Road, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The service will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception. Since the memorial coincides with Presidents Day, friends are encouraged to wear patriotic colors to honor Anna, who was born on Flag Day (June 14, 1918).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020