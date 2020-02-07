Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna L. Brandt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna L. Brandt Obituary
Anna L. Brandt

Friends are invited to join her family for a Memorial Service for Anna L. Brandt, who passed away at age 101 on November 24, 2019. The service will be held at Wildwood Church of Tallahassee, 100 Ox Bottom Road, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The service will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception. Since the memorial coincides with Presidents Day, friends are encouraged to wear patriotic colors to honor Anna, who was born on Flag Day (June 14, 1918).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -