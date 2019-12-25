Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Anna Lee Hinson

Anna Lee Hinson Obituary
Anna Lee (Harris) Hinson, 97, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida. Services will be 11 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mt. Hosea M. B. Church, 1212 Mt. Hosea Church Road, Robertsville Community, Quincy, Florida with burial at Mt. Hosea Church Cemetery in Quincy, Florida. Viewing will be 3 PM to 7 PM , Friday, December 27, 2019, at Bradwell Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memories: six sons: Jimmy Lee Hinson, Jr., Samson Hinson, Johnny Lee Hinson, Sr. (Barbara) of Tallahassee, Florida; Pete Hinson of Quincy, Florida; Tommy Hinson (Casandra) of Panama City, Florida; Lee Andrew Hinson (Angela) of Havana, Florida; three daughters: Mary Ash of Tallahassee, Florida; Luretha Galloway (Charles) and Dorothy Hunter (Willie) of Quincy, Florida; a grand-daughter she cherished and reared, Lisa Burroughs of Birmingham, Alabama; and a host of other grands, sorrowing relatives and friends. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy, Florida is in charge of the Services (850)627-3700.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
