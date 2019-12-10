|
Anna Louise Lovcy
Tallahassee -
Anna Louise Lovcy, 68, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. A Graveside Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Cemetery.
Anna was born in Key West, FL, on February 7, 1951, to Robert C. Lovcy and Elizabeth Gehan Lovcy. She greatly enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Tallahassee Museum of History and Natural Science; especially since she was from a multigenerational Florida and Leon County family.
She is survived by her sister, Catherine Lovcy Sherburn (Tom) and three nephews and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to The Tallahassee Museum of History and Natural Science and/or The .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019