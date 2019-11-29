|
Anna Margaretta Luther Park Brandt
Tallahassee - Anna Margaretta Luther Park Brandt passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Bertrand Center at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee on November 24, 2019 at age 101. Born on June 14, 1918 (Flag Day) in Avondale, Pennsylvania, to Ralph and Bertha Luther, Anna grew up in small towns in western Pennsylvania where her father worked for the railroad. She moved to Florida in 1967 after marrying Peter Brandt, and the couple lived in South Florida where they both worked as Realtors for Sorenson Real Estate in Ft. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. In 1996, the couple moved to Timber Pines in Spring Hill, Florida, where Anna took up golfing at age 78. After Pete died, Anna moved first to Deland and then in 2007 to Tallahassee to be closer to family. Anna is survived by her daughter - Virginia Timney (Terry) of Ocala, stepson - Peter Brandt (Bev) of Naples, and daughters-in-law - Camille Park of Tallahassee and Patricia Park of Boca Raton. Anna is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews around the country. Anna was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Fred Luther; her first husband, Earl B. Park; second husband, A. Peter Brandt; and her two sons, David Park (Boca Raton) and Jim Park (Tallahassee). Anna was very active locally in a Red Hat group, the Scarlett Chapeaux, the GFWC Woman's Club of Tallahassee, and she attended services at Wildwood Church. Anna loved to go to parties, to music concerts, and to travel. She went on 33 cruises in her lifetime and even in her mid-nineties, Anna enjoyed trips to Europe with her granddaughters. Anna had a zest for life and never met a stranger. One of her favorite expressions was, "It isn't what you know, but who you know", and she met and knew a lot of people in every town where she ever lived! Anna had a passion for railroad travel and wrote many letters to various leaders urging them to have passenger rail service brought back to the Panhandle. Her family would like to express gratitude to the kind caregivers and staff members who've taken special care of her at Westminster Oaks. The family suggests that memorials to the GFWC Woman's Club of Tallahassee, P.O. Box 16101, Tallahassee, FL 32317, would be appreciated. As per her wishes, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Neptune Society is handling cremation services.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019