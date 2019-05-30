Services
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sopchoppy United Methodist Church
10 Faith Avenue
Sopchoppy, FL
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Sopchoppy United Methodist Church
10 Faith Avenue
Sopchoppy, FL
Sopchoppy - Anna Rand Lewis, 82, of Sopchoppy, Florida passed away peacefully while in the compassionate care of Big Bend Hospice on Sunday May 26, 2019. Services celebrating Anna's life will be held Saturday, June 1 at the Sopchoppy United Methodist Church. Friends will gather at 11:00 to say farewell with a service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, 32308 or the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library, P.O. Box 1300 Crawfordville, FL 32326. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019
