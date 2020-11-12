1/
Anna Vera Skipper Case
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Vera Skipper Case

Tallahassee - Vera grew up and spent most of her life in the Chaires Community and was a life long member of the Chaires United Methodist Church.

A 1951 graduate of Leon High School, Vera worked as book-keeper for the Tallahassee State Bank and in 1972, again as the book-keeper for Moody Brothers Electrical Company until their closing in 1992.

Vera was the fifth of seven daughters born to Robert and Lola Skipper. She always put her family first in her life. Mother of three daughters, and also adopted and became Mother to her first born grandchild, Devon, upon her eldest daughter, Linda's tragic death in September 1981.

Vera was an avid gardener, she filled acres of her yard with Day Lillies she cross pollinated. She was an amazing seamstress and sewed both professionally and for her family. She was an excellent cook and loved to have large family gatherings at her home.

Known by many names: Vera, Vee, Mama, Mom, Memaw, Memee and in her later years Anna.

Vera is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lola Skipper, three sisters, Jo, Francis and Marion, eldest daughter, Linda and her dearly loved husband and soul mate Frank.

Vera is survived by two daughters, Lila Boles (Mike) and Sheila White (Joe) and son Devon (Jennifer). Four grandkids, Steven Boles (Katie), Jonathan Boles, Joanna White and Mitchell White (Callie). Two great granddaughters, Rebecca Boles and Brianna Boles and one great grandson, Maverick White. Three sisters, Iris Hamlin, Bobbie Rogers (Calvin) and Marjorie Moody (Tom) and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Big Bend Hospice in Vera's honor.

Burial will be a private family ceremony at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved