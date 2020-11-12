Anna Vera Skipper CaseTallahassee - Vera grew up and spent most of her life in the Chaires Community and was a life long member of the Chaires United Methodist Church.A 1951 graduate of Leon High School, Vera worked as book-keeper for the Tallahassee State Bank and in 1972, again as the book-keeper for Moody Brothers Electrical Company until their closing in 1992.Vera was the fifth of seven daughters born to Robert and Lola Skipper. She always put her family first in her life. Mother of three daughters, and also adopted and became Mother to her first born grandchild, Devon, upon her eldest daughter, Linda's tragic death in September 1981.Vera was an avid gardener, she filled acres of her yard with Day Lillies she cross pollinated. She was an amazing seamstress and sewed both professionally and for her family. She was an excellent cook and loved to have large family gatherings at her home.Known by many names: Vera, Vee, Mama, Mom, Memaw, Memee and in her later years Anna.Vera is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lola Skipper, three sisters, Jo, Francis and Marion, eldest daughter, Linda and her dearly loved husband and soul mate Frank.Vera is survived by two daughters, Lila Boles (Mike) and Sheila White (Joe) and son Devon (Jennifer). Four grandkids, Steven Boles (Katie), Jonathan Boles, Joanna White and Mitchell White (Callie). Two great granddaughters, Rebecca Boles and Brianna Boles and one great grandson, Maverick White. Three sisters, Iris Hamlin, Bobbie Rogers (Calvin) and Marjorie Moody (Tom) and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Big Bend Hospice in Vera's honor.Burial will be a private family ceremony at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.