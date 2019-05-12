|
Anne Allen
Tallahassee - Anne Allen, 89, of Tallahassee, passed away on May 9, 2019 three days before her 90th birthday.
Born in Budapest, Hungary, Anne Allen was a woman with a fierce determination and a powerful moral compass who refused to bow to injustice and accept limitations. She was the loving daughter of Bela and Margret Berend and sister to George Berend. As a young girl, she survived the Holocaust, refusing to wear the Yellow Star of David. Her quick thinking not only saved her life but the lives of succeeding generations.
Following the War, Anne left Hungary fleeing Communist rule and emigrated to England, without knowing a word of English. In 1951, she moved to the United States and in 1954 she married John Allen (deceased 1998). During their 25 year marriage Anne gave birth to 3 sons who she loved very much. She devoted her life to helping others both in her professional career as a medical assistant and as a volunteer for the ambulance corps. She provided comfort to many people in those roles. She always had a smile and kind word for everyone she met. She loved dancing and opera and invited the world to dance with her.
Anne is fondly remembered by the residents and staff of Westminster Oaks, and she will be deeply missed by her family, which include Nigel Allen (Anna Bertolucci), Michael Allen, Brian Allen (Trudy). She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren (Jennifer McFarren (Brandon), Melissa Jones (Andrew), Sarah Allen, William Allen, Matthew Allen, Lucy Allen and Daniel Allen) and 3 great-grandchildren (Grady and Brooks McFarren and Eleanor Jones). During the final year of her life she received much comfort and friendship from Griselle Herran.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a gift in her memory to either The Westminster Oaks Employee Holiday Fund (4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, Fl 32308) or Big Bend Hospice Foundation's Music Therapy program (1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee Fl 32308).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 12, 2019