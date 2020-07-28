1/1
Anne F. Dechman
Anne F. Dechman

Thomasville, GA - Anne Ferree Dechman of Thomasville, GA passed away peacefully in Quitman, GA on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Mrs. Dechman had been a Thomasville resident for over 10 years. She was a retired administrative assistant for a real estate firm. She loved caring for dogs; and she and her husband, Mike, enjoyed cheering for the Florida Gators. Cherishing precious memories are her husband of 60 years, Michael M. Dechman and their son, Bob (Michele) Dechman and a grandson, Bradley Dechman, all of Thomasville, GA. Due to the implications of COVID-19, there will be no formal services,, and in lieu of flowers, please donate in Anne's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is assisting the Dechman family.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
