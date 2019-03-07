|
|
Annie O'Neal
Tallahassee - Annie "Ann Rattler" O'Neal was born in Thomasville, Georgia, as the youngest child of the late Benjamin H. and Rosa Johnson O'Neal and entered into Heaven to rest on February 27, 2019.
The funeral will be 12 PM, EDT, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
She is preceded in eternal rest by two brothers and four sisters.
Ann leaves to mourn her passing and cherish precious memories niece Mardric Quarles (her primary caregiver), Tampa, Florida, and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Her Village includes honorary daughter Rebecca (Sherwood) Brown, honorary sons Tola Thompson, Michael Smith, and Anthony Jackson, and honorary nieces Reneé Hill-Dupree, Tobbi Gillum, and Teresa Rittman.
The family is asking that donations be made to the FAMU Boosters Foundation (Rattler Booster/Ann O'Neal Memorial Fund), P.O. Box 5865, Tallahassee, FL. 32314 or Big Bend Hospice House Ann O'Neal Memorial.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019