Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne O'Neal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne O'Neal Obituary
Annie O'Neal

Tallahassee - Annie "Ann Rattler" O'Neal was born in Thomasville, Georgia, as the youngest child of the late Benjamin H. and Rosa Johnson O'Neal and entered into Heaven to rest on February 27, 2019.

The funeral will be 12 PM, EDT, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

She is preceded in eternal rest by two brothers and four sisters.

Ann leaves to mourn her passing and cherish precious memories niece Mardric Quarles (her primary caregiver), Tampa, Florida, and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Her Village includes honorary daughter Rebecca (Sherwood) Brown, honorary sons Tola Thompson, Michael Smith, and Anthony Jackson, and honorary nieces Reneé Hill-Dupree, Tobbi Gillum, and Teresa Rittman.

The family is asking that donations be made to the FAMU Boosters Foundation (Rattler Booster/Ann O'Neal Memorial Fund), P.O. Box 5865, Tallahassee, FL. 32314 or Big Bend Hospice House Ann O'Neal Memorial.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now