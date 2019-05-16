Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Fellowship M.B. Church
690 Cypress St
Monticello, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Morilla M.B. Church
Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Church Cemetery
Annette Campbell Obituary
Annette Campbell

Lamont, FL - Annette Denise Campbell, 48, passed at home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, 690 Cypress St., Monticello. Mrs. Campbell was a devoted homemaker. Cherishing her love are her husband, Arthur L. Campbell; daughters, Aulicia and Arishia Campbell; son, Amari Campbell; mother, Ethel Boone Wallace; sisters, Deborah (Richard) Bennett, Brenda (Sammie) Howard, Julia (Randy) McDaniel, Gwendolyn and Sarah Campbell, Mary Parker and Angela (Michael) Shaw; brothers, Clifford (Dorothy) and Calvin Owens, Eddie and Tymothy Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019
