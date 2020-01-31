|
Annette Carroll Kirkland
Monticello - Mrs. Annette Carroll Kirkland, age 79, of Monticello, FL passed away Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at New Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Newberry officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the chapel of Evans Skipper Funeral Home from 12:30-1:30 PM.
Mrs. Kirkland was born in Donalsonville, GA, on December 19, 1940 to Hansel and Annie Cox Carroll. She was a secretary for WCTV (Channel 6) for 36 years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed a lot of TV watching especially when it came to the Florida State Seminoles. Her grandchildren were the light of her life as she enjoyed and loved them all. She also liked to fish and share fishing stories with her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Lyn Hendrickson (Lue) of Monticello, FL; her son, Larry Kirkland (Sherry) of Ellijay, GA; her granddaughter, Ashley Hightower (Trey) of Monticello, FL; her grandson, Brandon Hendrickson of Monticello, FL; her great grandson, Beau Hightower; her brothers, Roy Carroll ( Brenda) of Sylvester, GA and Doyle (Desiree) Carroll of Iron City, GA; her sister, Barbara Ann Wiggins of Marianna, FL; and a lifelong friend, Serita Jackson.
Mrs. Kirkland was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles E. Kirkland; her parents Hansel and Annie Carroll; her brothers, Eugene Carroll and Marlin Carroll; her daughter, Deborah Kirkland; and her lifelong friend Barbara Jackson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308
Arrangements are entrusted to Evans-Skipper Funeral Home.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020