Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin Baptist Church Cemetery
Bettstown, GA
Annette (Ann) L. Leynes

Greensboro - Annette (Ann) L. Leynes, of Greensboro, FL, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born in Quincy, FL, to Robert and Annette Betts Leynes on April 27, 1947. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and attended Valdosta State College.

Graveside service will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Franklin Baptist Church Cemetery in Bettstown, Georgia.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Armstrong, sons, Robert Carl (Bobby) Rhoads, William S. (Billy) Armstrong, and James A. Armstrong, daughters, Lisa Anne Hiers and Rebecca (Becky) Darby, brothers, Lee and Lamar Leynes, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Fl., 850-627-7677.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 1, 2019
