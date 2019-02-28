|
Annette Thomas
Quincy - Annette Thomas, 73 of Quincy died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Tallahassee. She was a member of St. Mark MB Church where her service will be 11 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 with burial in the Pallbearers Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM Friday, March 1 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her daughters, Eileen Thomas and Mattie McGriff; grandsons, LaDarius McGriff and Jermaine Rittman; siblings, Lillie Dell Denson, Lawrence Thomas, Emmanuel Thomas, Ronnie Thomas, Johnny Williams, Debra Brown and Vera Perkins.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019