Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark MB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annette Thomas Obituary
Annette Thomas

Quincy - Annette Thomas, 73 of Quincy died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Tallahassee. She was a member of St. Mark MB Church where her service will be 11 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 with burial in the Pallbearers Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM Friday, March 1 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her daughters, Eileen Thomas and Mattie McGriff; grandsons, LaDarius McGriff and Jermaine Rittman; siblings, Lillie Dell Denson, Lawrence Thomas, Emmanuel Thomas, Ronnie Thomas, Johnny Williams, Debra Brown and Vera Perkins.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now