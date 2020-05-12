Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
1925 - 2020
Annie A. Nelson Obituary
Tallahassee - Annie Nelson, 95, of Tallahassee transitioned to her heavenly home on May 7, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memories: eight sons Robert Ammons, James (Clara) Ammons, Sr., Edward (Dorothy) Ammons, Moses (Lenore) Ammons, Timothy King. Alonza King, Jerome (Delia) Nelson, Charles (Carmen) Nelson; one daughter Linda Nelson. Two brothers William Ammons, Joseph Ammons; three sisters Joann Lewis, Eileen Morgan, Earthaleen Horton; a host of grandchildren, great-grand children, Nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

There will be a joint Graveside service for Annie Nelson and her daughter, Carol Nelson 11 AM, (Today) Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 12 to May 13, 2020
