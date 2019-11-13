Services
Tallahassee - Annie Bell Sharp, 91, transitioned Nov. 4 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Nov. 16 at Greater Mt. Zion PB Church with burial in St. Peter Community Cemetery in Woodville. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. Nov. 15 at the church. She leaves behind her children: Victoria Battles, Elijah Sharp, Jr. (Carolyn), and Angela Sharp-Dupoint; (8) grandchildren, (23) great grandchildren, (5) great-great grandchildren; special niece: Rosemary Bundrage. A host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Sharp family.
