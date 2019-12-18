|
|
Annie Doris Dotson
Tallahassee, FL - Annie Doris Jones Dotson, 73, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019, Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Albany GA, Mrs. Dotson, a devoted homemaker, had lived in Tallahassee since 1968. She is survived by her husband, Cornel W. Dotson; daughters: Jennifer and Kimberly Dotson; son, Cornel W. Dotson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four godchildren; brother, Charles Jones; sister, Tangela Jones; special cousin, Georgia Mae Nalory; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019