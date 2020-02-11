|
|
Annie Ethel Leland
Tallahassee, FL - Annie Ethel "Annie Esther" Leland, 68, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Concord AME Church, with burial in Concord Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A homemaker, Annie was a member of New Jerusalem M.B. Church. Among her survivors are her nieces who were like daughters, Amantha (Branden) Richardson and Shawnda Kay (Samuel) Paramore; sister, Rosa Ammons Walker; brothers, Clifford (Vivian) Leland and Joe (Raushannah) Ammons; aunt, Ola Mae Cooksey and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020