|
|
Annie "Anne" Jane Chancy Greene
Tallahassee - Annie Jane Chancy Greene (Anne), 85, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away comfortably, in her home, surrounded by family, Wednesday, June 19th, 2019.
The visitation will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Wacissa United Methodist Church. The service will follow at 11a.m. and Graveside immediately after at Beth Page Cemetery. All family and friends are invited to come back to the church for lunch and fellowship with the family.
She was born in Jefferson County, Florida, on July 22nd 1933. To the late Henry Lincoln and Belle Walker Chancy and raised in Thomas City, Florida. She married John Curtis Greene Sr. in 1951, they moved to Clay County, Florida in 1955 where they lived at Kingsley Lake. Anne retired as a secretary with the Florida Department of Corrections. They returned to Tallahassee in 2006 to be near their son J. Curtis Greene Jr. and grandsons Sean A. Greene and Jade W. Greene and lifelong family and friends.
She was a woman of many talents, she cross stitched, quilted, played the piano, as well as an avid gardener and homemaker. Her charismatic personality made her the perfect hostess, bell of the ball and won friends far and near. She taught her family how to love and her grandchildren were her prized possessions. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 62 years. Her smile, style and spunk will be dearly missed. Her family is comforted knowing she is resting easy with her Heavenly Father.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Greene family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 21, 2019