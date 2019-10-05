Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Smoke Rise Baptist Church
Annie Lou McGuff


1929 - 2019
Annie Lou McGuff

Tallahassee - Mrs. Annie Lou McGuff (nee Meadows) died October 1st, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born on July 27, 1929 to Joseph M. Meadows and Bertha Summerford Meadows. Lou attended the Univ. of Alabama where she met and later married her one true love, Russell E. McGuff, who went on to be a Major in the US Air Force. For greater than 20 years she served as the consummate officer's wife. When Russ retired and attended college at Georgia Tech, they settled in Stone Mountain, where she found her true career calling. She became a successful real estate broker and helped establish Smoke Rise as a community. Together Russ and Lou were among founding families of a true community of love, Smoke Rise Baptist Church, where she recently celebrated that institution's 50th anniversary. Lou McGuff touched lives with love throughout Stone Mountain, in Tallahassee, and far beyond all through her 90 years, as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, broker, agent, mother and grandmother. Surviving are son Dr. Russell E. McGuff, Jr.; grandson, Taylor McGuff; granddaughter, Jodie McGuff Raulls (and Ezzie Raulls); great-granddaughter, Ramona McGuff; several nieces and nephews, including Godson Paul Russell McGuff also survive. She was preceded in death by daughter, Angelyn Ann McGuff; and her parents. Viewing will be at Tom Wages in Snellville, GA from 6-8 PM Friday October 4th, with funeral service at Smoke Rise Baptist Church at 11 AM on Saturday the 5th. A graveside service will follow at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, GA where she will be laid to rest. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smoke Rise Baptist Church Refresh Program. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019
