Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Annie Lucille Pelham


1923 - 2019
Annie Lucille Pelham Obituary
Annie Lucille Pelham

Tallahassee - Annie Louise Pelham, age 95, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on November 14, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida. Annie Louise was born December 11, 1923, in Holmes County, Florida. She graduated from Holmes County High School in Bonifay, Florida, as the valedictorian of her class in 1941.

A child of the Great Depression, Annie worked hard most of her life. In the early 80's, Annie moved to Tallahassee to be near her children. After the age of 65, she worked several years as a breakfast hostess at a motel. She enjoyed Florida State sports and was an avid fan. She was a wonderful country cook and is often remembered for her fried steak, butter beans, canned pickles, and many kinds and flavors of cake. Family and family reunions were a large focus of her time and energy. She spent the last years of her life in assisted living facilities, the last being Azalea Garden. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff and caregivers there.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, T.M. and Henrietta Blackburn; sons, (Richard and Larry Bruce); great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Lee; her sisters, Mildred Outlaw, Wylene Taylor, Lila Carr, Ina Merritt, Agnes McClendon; and brother J.E. Blackburn.

She is survived by a son, Thomas (Vivian); a daughter Sherri, both of Tallahassee, FL, and son, Stanley (Carol) of Wauchula, FL; grandchildren, Chris Pelham, Evan Pelham, Lori Cobbs, Shelley Stanford, Lisa Lee, Becky Fones, Bryan Pelham, Michael Pelham and Danielle Smyly; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday November 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Abbey Funeral Home on North Monroe Street, with interment to follow in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive family and friends at 1:30 PM, immediately preceding the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
