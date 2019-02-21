Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen Chapel AME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Allen Chapel AME Church
Annie Lue Watts Obituary
Annie Lue Watts

Greenville, FL - Mrs. Annie Lue "Skeeter" Watts, 83, of Greenville, FL passed in Madison On Monday, February 18, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Allen Chapel AME Church, with burial in New Zion Cemetery, Greenville. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Allen Chapel. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Watts-Murray family. Born in Palatka, FL, she was a homemaker and stewardess at Allen Chapel. Survivors include her devoted sons, Earl (Jeanette) and Carl Murray and Terrance (Beverly) Watts; 14 grand and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Woodrow "Pap" Watts; parents, Willie and Nellie Mae Fuce Jones and brothers, James "Jimmy" and Willie Jones, Jr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
