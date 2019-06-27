Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John M.B. Church
2125 Keith St.
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John M.B. Church
2125 Keith St.
Annie Mae Jinks

Annie Mae Jinks Obituary
Annie Mae Jinks

Tallahassee - Annie Mae Jinks, 75, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Funeral service will be 3 P.M. SUNDAY, June 30, 2019 at St. John M.B. Church, 2125 Keith St. with burial at St. Peter's Family Community Cemetery.

Family will be receiving friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at St. John M.B. Church.

Forever cherishing Annie Mae's precious memories are her two children, Veronica A. Jinks and Eusebius J. Jinks; three sisters, Jennie V. Fowler, Rev. Sophie M. Meusa and Edna P. McGhee; one brother, Dr. Floyd S. Patterson (Janet);

She was known to all of her numerous surrogate children and friends who affectionately called her "Ann" or "Aunt Ann" along with nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends that cross paths with her during her spiritual journey.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019
