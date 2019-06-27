|
|
Annie Mae Jinks
Tallahassee - Annie Mae Jinks, 75, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be 3 P.M. SUNDAY, June 30, 2019 at St. John M.B. Church, 2125 Keith St. with burial at St. Peter's Family Community Cemetery.
Family will be receiving friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at St. John M.B. Church.
Forever cherishing Annie Mae's precious memories are her two children, Veronica A. Jinks and Eusebius J. Jinks; three sisters, Jennie V. Fowler, Rev. Sophie M. Meusa and Edna P. McGhee; one brother, Dr. Floyd S. Patterson (Janet);
She was known to all of her numerous surrogate children and friends who affectionately called her "Ann" or "Aunt Ann" along with nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends that cross paths with her during her spiritual journey.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019