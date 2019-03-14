|
Annie Mae Perry
Jacksonville, FL - Annie Mae Perry, 87, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 7. 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Peter P.B. Church, Centerville Rd., Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Perry was employed by the Duval County School Board as a Food Service Technician, retiring after more than 35 years of service. Cherishing her love are her daughters, Gail Annette Hawkins and Priscilla Perry-Lewis (Clarence Lewis-deceased); grandson, Dr. Brian Perry; sisters-in-law, Alberta Griffin ( Presiding Elder Henry-deceased), Yenette Perry (Alex-deceased) and Doris Perry; brother-in-law, Leonard Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019