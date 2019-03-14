Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter P.B. Church
Centerville Rd.
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Annie Mae Perry Obituary
Annie Mae Perry

Jacksonville, FL - Annie Mae Perry, 87, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 7. 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Peter P.B. Church, Centerville Rd., Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Perry was employed by the Duval County School Board as a Food Service Technician, retiring after more than 35 years of service. Cherishing her love are her daughters, Gail Annette Hawkins and Priscilla Perry-Lewis (Clarence Lewis-deceased); grandson, Dr. Brian Perry; sisters-in-law, Alberta Griffin ( Presiding Elder Henry-deceased), Yenette Perry (Alex-deceased) and Doris Perry; brother-in-law, Leonard Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
