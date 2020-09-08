1/1
Annie Mae Wyche
Annie Mae Wyche

Tallahassee, FL - Annie Mae Wyche, 85, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Funeral services are Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday (TODAY) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, she was a 1954 graduate of FAMU High School and attended college at FAMU for two years. She retired from Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee and was a longtime member of St. Mary's # 2 (Georgia St.) P.B. Church. Cherishing loving memories are her daughter-caregiver, Brenda W. (Byron) Whitaker; son, Herbert J. (Jeanne) Wyche; five grandchildren; 20 great grands; one great-great grandchild; brothers: Johnny L. (Belinda) Wyche and Tony White; sisters: Roberta W. (Eugene) Harris, Annie Mae W. Braxton, Gladys W. Coney, Delores W. Curry and LouCherrie W. (Welbert Jr.) Colson; uncle, Alphonso (Carol) Wyche; sister-in-law, Yvonne Wyche and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
Old West Enrichment Center
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
