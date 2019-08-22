Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Plair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Maude Plair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Maude Plair Obituary
Annie Maude Plair

Monticello, FL - Mrs. Annie Maude Plair, 91, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Hickory Hill M. B. Church, with burial in New Bethel Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship M. B. Church, Monticello. Mrs. Plair had been a cafeteria attendant for Jefferson County Schools and a retired CNA with Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a devoted member of Hickory Hill. Mrs. Plair's husband, Andrew "Tootsie" Plair and brother, Henry Livingston predeceased her. Survivors include her daughter-caregiver, Lynn Johnson Kelly and husband, Gus; cousins raised as sisters, Thelma Wade Canty and Catherine Wade Woodson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins in the Wade, Collins and Livingston families.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now