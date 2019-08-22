|
Annie Maude Plair
Monticello, FL - Mrs. Annie Maude Plair, 91, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Hickory Hill M. B. Church, with burial in New Bethel Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship M. B. Church, Monticello. Mrs. Plair had been a cafeteria attendant for Jefferson County Schools and a retired CNA with Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a devoted member of Hickory Hill. Mrs. Plair's husband, Andrew "Tootsie" Plair and brother, Henry Livingston predeceased her. Survivors include her daughter-caregiver, Lynn Johnson Kelly and husband, Gus; cousins raised as sisters, Thelma Wade Canty and Catherine Wade Woodson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins in the Wade, Collins and Livingston families.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019