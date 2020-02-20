|
|
Annie Ruby Porter
Tallahassee - Annie Ruby Porter, 94, a graduate of Leon High School and Southeastern Bible College in Lakeland, Florida, passed away on February 19, 2020, at the Big Bend Hospice House.
She was born in Tallahassee on October 5, 1925, to the late Arthur Meginnis and Annie Ruby Rayburn Eubanks. She spent her career as a nurse, working for Dr. Smith as well as the TB Hospital. Along with her late husband, James E. Porter, Sr., she owned and operated a flower and gift shop on Highway 27 North.
She enjoyed baseball, softball, football, flowers, gardening and fishing. She was also a Sunday School Teacher, teaching young people, was a member of the Assembly of God Church, but loved all churches. She had been attending Mt. Beasor Primitive Baptist Church in Sopchoppy.
Survivors include a son, James (Eddie) Porter (wife, Pat); granddaughter, Dana Porter; cousin and caregiver, Geraldine White; and other extended family members. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by brothers, Norris Eubanks and Earnest Eubanks; and a cousin and caregiver, Maxine Allen.
Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment is at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The online guestbook is at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020