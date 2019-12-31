|
|
Annie W. Grady
Tallahassee, FL - Elder Annie Williams Grady, 67, passed in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at Tabernacle Church of Christ Written in Heaven, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Elder Grady was a retired unemployment claims examiner for the FL Dept. of Labor. She was a seamstress, caterer and events coordinator. Survivors include her husband, Gregory L. Grady; daughters, Latasha "Nicole" Baker and Andrea Williams; stepson, Gregory (Eyrella) Grady II; grandson, Austin Frost; sisters, Betty (David) Culver and Rita (James) Dudley; brothers: Roy, Artis (Cheryl), Ricky (Lisa) and Tommy (Sandra) Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020