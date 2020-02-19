Services
Anore V. Jones Obituary
Anore V. Jones

Tallahassee, FL - Little Miss Anore Vee Jones. one month, 28 days, passed on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Survivors include her paents, Keanu Jones and Ashley Carter; siblings, Nabrian Page, Keanu Jones and Sylah Jones. several grand and great grandparents, and numerous other family members.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
