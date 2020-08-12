Anthony "David" Barrentine
Tallahassee - Anthony "David" Barrentine age 51, entered into rest August 11, 2020 in Tallahassee. David was born in Miami and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. He had served as Assistant Football Head Coach for John Paul Catholic High School. David currently was employed with the City of Tallahassee Department of Parks and Recreation. He was a member of Capital City Church of God. David was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Grubbs Barrentine. Survivors include his parents, William and Maryanne Barrentine; sons Chris Barrentine, Justin Barrentine, Brandon Barrentine; granddaughter Adalynn Barrentine; sister Susie Barrentine; brother Charlie Barrentine and several nephews. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday August 15th at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
