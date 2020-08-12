1/1
Anthony "David" Barrentine
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "David" Barrentine

Tallahassee - Anthony "David" Barrentine age 51, entered into rest August 11, 2020 in Tallahassee. David was born in Miami and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. He had served as Assistant Football Head Coach for John Paul Catholic High School. David currently was employed with the City of Tallahassee Department of Parks and Recreation. He was a member of Capital City Church of God. David was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Grubbs Barrentine. Survivors include his parents, William and Maryanne Barrentine; sons Chris Barrentine, Justin Barrentine, Brandon Barrentine; granddaughter Adalynn Barrentine; sister Susie Barrentine; brother Charlie Barrentine and several nephews. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday August 15th at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved